Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.48. 1,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

