Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Orient Overseas (International) stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.48. 1,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

