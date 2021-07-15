BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 256.8% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MUE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 36,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,723. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $14.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 14.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 248.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 59,094 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

