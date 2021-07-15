Injective Protocol Hits Market Cap of $211.01 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $211.01 million and $28.51 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for $7.19 or 0.00022753 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00049344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.23 or 0.00851870 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,343,185 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

