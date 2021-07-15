HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Short Interest Update

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a growth of 346.2% from the June 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HXPLF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets raised shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of HXPLF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,152. HEXPOL AB has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.97.

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

