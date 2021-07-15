Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intrum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Intrum AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ITJTY stock remained flat at $$34.28 during trading hours on Thursday. Intrum AB has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.