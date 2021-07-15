BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 302.8% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,342,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,276. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.53. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

