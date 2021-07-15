Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Short Interest Update

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 621,300 shares, a growth of 341.0% from the June 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 499,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Happiness Biotech Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Happiness Biotech Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Happiness Biotech Group by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 358,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Happiness Biotech Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HAPP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 455,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,750. Happiness Biotech Group has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Happiness Biotech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.