Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 621,300 shares, a growth of 341.0% from the June 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Happiness Biotech Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Happiness Biotech Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Happiness Biotech Group stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 455,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,750. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.65. Happiness Biotech Group has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

