Short Interest in Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Grows By 385.2%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 385.2% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,807,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYCOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. 1,220,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,202. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29. Mydecine Innovations Group has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.59.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

