$533.42 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post sales of $533.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $537.83 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $504.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.05. 164,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,307.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $625,711. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.