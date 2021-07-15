SmartMesh Achieves Market Cap of $5.83 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One SmartMesh coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a market cap of $5.83 million and $2.60 million worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 51.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.00857722 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

