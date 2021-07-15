Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Short Interest Update

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 703,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Pankaj Mohan purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Also, major shareholder Prism Data, Llc sold 300,000 shares of Digital Media Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Digital Media Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

DMS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. 27,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,204. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20. Digital Media Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

DMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. boosted their price objective on Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Media Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

