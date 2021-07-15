Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON GSF traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 112.50 ($1.47). 485,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.55. The company has a market cap of £310.75 million and a PE ratio of 11.03. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.