Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Down 82.0% in June

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the June 15th total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KKPNY stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

