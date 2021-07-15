The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce $6.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.57 billion to $25.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $25.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,221. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.