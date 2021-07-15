$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report $1.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $19.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 million to $26.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $109.85 million, with estimates ranging from $97.38 million to $117.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%.

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of ARDX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.49. 1,698,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $739.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.29. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Insiders sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $99,088 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 706,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 74,117 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

