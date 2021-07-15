Short Interest in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Rises By 417.9%

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 417.9% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

NYSE ACV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.12. 41,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,092. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.