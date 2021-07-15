Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KAIKY remained flat at $$17.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $18.05.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

