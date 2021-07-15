Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KAIKY remained flat at $$17.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $18.05.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.