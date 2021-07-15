Wanchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.85 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $100.78 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00035587 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00248481 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00034823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,348,317 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

