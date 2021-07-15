Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Capstone Green Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.61. 150,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,401. Capstone Green Energy has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 151.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Analysts forecast that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Green Energy (CGRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.