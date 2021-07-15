$478.21 Million in Sales Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) will report sales of $478.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $490.84 million. HEICO reported sales of $386.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEI. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 268,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO has a twelve month low of $93.33 and a twelve month high of $148.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

