Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Brokerages expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

NYSE:HII traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.38. 159,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,596. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares in the company, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,210 shares of company stock worth $4,866,876. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $36,065,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

