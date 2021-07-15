Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Update

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FRTN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,402. Fortran has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19.
About Fortran
Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Fortran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.