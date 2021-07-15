Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Update

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FRTN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,402. Fortran has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Fortran

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

