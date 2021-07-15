FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Short Interest Down 79.9% in June

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBCD traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.01. 22,790,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,308,844. FBC has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.03.
About FBC
Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for FBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.