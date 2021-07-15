FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) Short Interest Down 79.9% in June

FBC Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBCD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBCD traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.01. 22,790,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,308,844. FBC has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.03.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc engages in the development and sale of vinyl collectible toys and related products. The company primarily offers flow boards, flow saucers, and snow skates. It serves artists and the toy industry through retailers and wholesale accounts, as well as through online. The company also has a strategic relationship with Large International Sourcing Company for the development and manufacture of a health and wellness product.

