Short Interest in Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Drops By 92.7%

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the June 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,833,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GNPG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 25,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,792. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Green Planet Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

Green Planet Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food.

