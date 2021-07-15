Short Interest in Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) Drops By 92.7%

Green Planet Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNPG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the June 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,833,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GNPG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 25,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,792. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Green Planet Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
About Green Planet Group
Featured Story: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Green Planet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Planet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.