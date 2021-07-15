$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Welltower by 24.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 283,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.60. 2,088,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,298. Welltower has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $88.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

