Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Hess posted sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, increased their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,286,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.