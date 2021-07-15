EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUSP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05. EuroSite Power has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.35.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

