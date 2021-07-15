EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 716,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EUSP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05. EuroSite Power has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.35.
EuroSite Power Company Profile
