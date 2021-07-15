East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 216.4% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJPRY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 52,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02. East Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

