Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.50 Million

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to post $183.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.10 million to $184.90 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $183.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $755.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $760.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $806.15 million, with estimates ranging from $805.38 million to $807.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,563 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $80,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $48,232,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $44,576,000. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIW traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

