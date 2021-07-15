Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.67

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.67 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 641886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHHBY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $331.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33.
Roche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
