Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.67

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.67 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 641886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHHBY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $331.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Roche by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Roche by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

