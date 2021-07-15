Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decrease of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

III has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The stock had a trading volume of 129,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,928. The company has a market cap of $281.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

