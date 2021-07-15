NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Shares of NXGPF remained flat at $$108.00 during midday trading on Thursday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.30.
NEXT Company Profile
