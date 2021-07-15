NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of NXGPF remained flat at $$108.00 during midday trading on Thursday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $65.03 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.30.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

