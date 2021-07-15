Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.60

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.60 and last traded at $51.98, with a volume of 10744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.