Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the June 15th total of 97,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:GLEO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. 15,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Galileo Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLEO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter worth $122,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 526,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 427,644 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galileo Acquisition by 203.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

