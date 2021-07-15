Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post sales of $213.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.71 million and the lowest is $212.02 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $166.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $877.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.69 million to $944.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $983.84 million, with estimates ranging from $935.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

NYSE HL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 3,916,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,919,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $559,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 897,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 649,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 129,233 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

