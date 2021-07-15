Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $387,668.80 and $3,449.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00050008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.47 or 0.00854674 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

