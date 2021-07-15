$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $0.94. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $6.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,698,359. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.33. 803,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,780. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.64. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

