$503.40 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report sales of $503.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.40 million. Hilltop posted sales of $572.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,435,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 317,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.63. 579,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

