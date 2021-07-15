Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRAY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 708. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.62. Barloworld has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

