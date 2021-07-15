Centaur (CNTR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $1.03 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00049999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.71 or 0.00852963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

