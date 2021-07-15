Meridian Network One Day Volume Reaches $226,310.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 75.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 77.4% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $114,717.78 and approximately $226,310.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00226384 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001236 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.85 or 0.00784075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Meridian Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

