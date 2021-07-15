BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will announce sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the highest is $3.89 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

BJ traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 774,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,336. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock worth $2,302,402. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 392,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 75,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.7% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.