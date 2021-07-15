$5.59 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post sales of $5.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.63 billion. International Paper posted sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $24.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of IP traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.89. 3,870,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,601. International Paper has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

