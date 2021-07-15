$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 149.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,545. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $150.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

