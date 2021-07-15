Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Getinge stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.18. 564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.88. Getinge has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $39.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38.

Get Getinge alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DNB Markets upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Getinge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getinge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.