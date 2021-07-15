Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Down 84.2% in June

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 69,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.64% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCI stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 9,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.