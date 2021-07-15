Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 85,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,289. The firm has a market cap of $480.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

