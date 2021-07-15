American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Raises Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a special dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $125.49. 461,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock worth $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

