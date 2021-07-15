Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.74.

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.48. The company has a market cap of $185.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.